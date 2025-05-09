New pope's childhood home draws crowds, hope in south suburban Dolton

The Brief Pope Leo’s childhood home in Dolton has become a popular gathering spot. The modest brick house is sparking local pride in a town better known for political scandal. Officials are considering turning the home into a historic landmark.



While Pope Leo was born in Chicago, he grew up in south suburban Dolton and the home he spent his early years in has become somewhat of a spectacle.

"We came from Louisville today and came straight here so we could see it," said Adele Ryan.

Ryan was among scores of faithful Catholics making a pilgrimage of sorts to see the humble brick home in the south suburb.

Dig deeper:

Some took pictures and selfies in front of the pope’s boyhood home, while others simply wanted to touch it.

"This is a picture of us, Jim and Chris, at the pope's childhood home. This is fantastic," said Christie Raymond, who visited the home on Friday. "It’s just an ordinary neighborhood. Here in the United States. And we’re familiar with this area. I taught in South Holland for many years."

"We wanted to have a connection with the pope," Jim Raymond added. "Even though it’s distant. We feel like the pope is here with us and all the other people that are here."

Next-door neighbor Donna Sagna enhanced the holy mood by playing religious music on speaker.

"I’m just excited about what the future of Dolton is. This is holy ground I think," Sagna said.

Indeed, it’s a welcome change of pace for this embattled suburb, known more for chaos than Christ.

Featured article

The backstory:

Until Thursday, Dolton‘s most famous resident was combustible former Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who was just voted out of office and remains at the center of a federal corruption investigation.

"We have went through four years of turmoil. So to have a new mayor, a new administration that are all on the same page. And then to get the news that the pope lived in our community. This is nothing but God. God has orchestrated all of this," said Deborah White, Dolton minister.

At Olivia‘s restaurant in Dolton, customers still can’t believe the new pope is a hometown hero.

"I thought that was pretty divine actually. I think it’s a testament to the people of Dolton and the community itself to produce something as prominent as that," said Michael Anderson.

So how big a deal is this? We ran into Will Pavia, a reporter for the Times of London.

"It’s the most extraordinary thing. That you have an American pope now. Comes from Chicago. Likes deep dish pizza. Supports the White Sox. It’s amazing. That’s why I’m here," said Pavia.

What's next:

As for the future of this now-famous block, new Dolton Mayor Jason House says they’ll likely change the street name to honor the pope and there’s already talk of turning the house into a historical site.

"We’ve talked to our attorneys and we’re considering whether we can use eminent domain to acquire the property. Make sure we pay a fair value for it. And make it into a historic landmark, similar to what Gary has done with Michael Jackson’s house," Mayor House said.