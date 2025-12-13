Chicago crime: Man shot, killed on NW Side, police say

A man died after being shot and taken to a hospital on the city’s Northwest Side early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened in the 700 block of N. Lawndale Avenue in Humboldt Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot a little after 3 a.m.

A 24-year-old man had been shot in the chest. He was dropped off by friends at Stroger Hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses were uncooperative with investigators in providing details on what happened. Police had no other details about the shooting.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.