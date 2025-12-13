Chicago crime: Child briefly kidnapped on South Side, CPD says

The Brief A 10-year-old child was briefly kidnapped when two men stole a running car on the South Side. The child was inside, but the car was later found nearby by police. The child was not injured, and no one is in custody.



A 10-year-old child was briefly kidnapped when two men stole a running car on the city’s South Side late Friday night.

What we know:

The incident happened in the 7300 block of S. Lafayette Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

A 30-year-old man had exited his running car, and when he returned, he saw two unknown male offenders get into his car and flee.

A 10-year-old child was in the rear seat of the car at the time.

Police received a description of the car, which was later found nearby in the 7400 block of S. Stewart Avenue with the child inside.

No injuries were reported. No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.