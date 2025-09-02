Chicago crime: Man shot in Southwest Side drive-by, police say

The Brief A 35-year-old man was shot in the thigh during a drive-by early Tuesday. The shooting happened in the 3700 block of West 55th Street just after midnight. Police said no one is in custody as detectives investigate.



A man was shot in the thigh during a drive-by attack on the Southwest Side early Tuesday, Chicago police said.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 12:01 a.m. in the 3700 block of West 55th Street in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

A 35-year-old man was heading east when someone inside a passing black sedan opened fire, hitting him in the right thigh.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police.

What's next:

No one was in custody as of Tuesday morning. Area One detectives are investigating.