Chicago crime: Man shot in Southwest Side drive-by, police say
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the thigh during a drive-by attack on the Southwest Side early Tuesday, Chicago police said.
What we know:
Police said the shooting happened around 12:01 a.m. in the 3700 block of West 55th Street in the West Elsdon neighborhood.
A 35-year-old man was heading east when someone inside a passing black sedan opened fire, hitting him in the right thigh.
The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police.
What's next:
No one was in custody as of Tuesday morning. Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.