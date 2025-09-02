Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: Man shot in Southwest Side drive-by, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  September 2, 2025 7:34am CDT
    • A 35-year-old man was shot in the thigh during a drive-by early Tuesday.
    • The shooting happened in the 3700 block of West 55th Street just after midnight.
    • Police said no one is in custody as detectives investigate.

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the thigh during a drive-by attack on the Southwest Side early Tuesday, Chicago police said.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 12:01 a.m. in the 3700 block of West 55th Street in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

A 35-year-old man was heading east when someone inside a passing black sedan opened fire, hitting him in the right thigh.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police.

What's next:

No one was in custody as of Tuesday morning. Area One detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

