Chicago crime: Man shot to death while delivering food in Englewood

A man was fatally shot while delivering food in Englewood Monday night.

Police say a 53-year-old man was driving northbound on Sangamon Street at 6:33 p.m. when he was shot.

The victim continued to drive and struck a parked car near 57th Street. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the chest where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.