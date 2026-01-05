Chicago crime: Police look for CTA Blue Line armed robbery suspects

Police are looking for three suspects in connection with an armed robbery that took place on a CTA Blue Line train on Sunday night.

What we know:

The incident happened in the 500 block of S. Kedzie Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the victim was a passenger on the Blue Line train when one of the three suspects displayed a handgun and took the victim’s property. The other two offenders prevented the train doors from closing, allowing the victim to escape.

CPD released images of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK103948.