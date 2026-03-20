Chicago crime: Woman stabbed and seriously wounded during argument in Roseland

The Brief A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured in a stabbing during an argument on the Far South Side. Police say the incident appears domestic-related, and no arrests have been made.



A woman was stabbed and seriously wounded during an argument Friday morning on Chicago's Far South Side.

What we know:

The 22-year-old was arguing with another female she knew around 5 a.m. when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed her in the 11500 block of South Perry Avenue, according to police.

The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in serious condition.

Police said the stabbing appeared to be domestic-related. Area Two detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police did not specify the relationship between the suspect and the victim. No arrests have been announced.