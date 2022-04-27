Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: Suspect in stolen vehicle shot man near funeral home in Hegewisch

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Hegewisch
CHICAGO - A 42-year-old man was shot near a funeral home in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 13300 block of South Houston Avenue.

Just after 5 p.m., the man was standing near a funeral home when a black Nissan SUV drove by and a person inside the vehicle began firing shots, striking the victim in the arm.

He was taken to the hospital in good condition.

The vehicle was found abandoned in the 300 block of West 116th Street, and was reported taken in a vehicular hijacking from a 44-year-old woman on Monday.

No offenders are in custody.