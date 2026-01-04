Chicago crime: Teen shot, injured in South Shore, police say

The Brief An 18-year-old was shot and injured while walking on the sidewalk in the South Shore neighborhood last night. He was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.



An 18-year-old man was shot and injured while walking on a South Side sidewalk late Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers responded around 9:46 p.m. to the 7800 block of S. Kingston Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood for the shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim was walking when he heard shots and felt pain.

Police said he realized he had been shot in the leg. He had someone take him to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, where he was listed in good condition.

Area detectives are investigating.