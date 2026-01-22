Chicago crime: Teens charged in carjacking of 26-year-old woman

The Brief Two teenage boys were charged after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Police arrested the 16- and 17-year-olds about 20 minutes later, and both now face multiple felony charges.



Two teenage boys were charged in connection with a carjacking Thursday on Chicago's Southwest Side.

What we know:

The teens, 16 and 17, allegedly carjacked a 26-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The teens were arrested roughly 20 minutes after the carjacking near 83rd Street and Dante Avenue.

The 17-year-old was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of resisting/obstructing an officer. He was also issued a citation for having a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets.

The 16-year-old was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.