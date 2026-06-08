Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: Woman critically wounded, man injured in shooting

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 8, 2026 11:33 AM CDT
Published June 8, 2026 11:33 AM CDT

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were shot early Monday morning in Englewood.
    • The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, while the man was hospitalized in good condition.
    • Police said the victims were standing outside when they heard gunfire and realized they had been shot.

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were injured in a shooting early Monday morning on Chicago's South Side, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:39 a.m. in the 400 block of West 61st Street in the Englewood neighborhood.

According to police, the two victims were standing outside when they heard gunshots and felt pain.

The 18-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to her body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his right foot and was transported to the same hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyEnglewoodNews