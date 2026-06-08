Chicago crime: Woman critically wounded, man injured in shooting

The Brief An 18-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were shot early Monday morning in Englewood. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, while the man was hospitalized in good condition. Police said the victims were standing outside when they heard gunfire and realized they had been shot.



An 18-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were injured in a shooting early Monday morning on Chicago's South Side, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:39 a.m. in the 400 block of West 61st Street in the Englewood neighborhood.

According to police, the two victims were standing outside when they heard gunshots and felt pain.

The 18-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to her body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his right foot and was transported to the same hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.