Chicago crime: Woman critically wounded, man injured in shooting
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were injured in a shooting early Monday morning on Chicago's South Side, police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 3:39 a.m. in the 400 block of West 61st Street in the Englewood neighborhood.
According to police, the two victims were standing outside when they heard gunshots and felt pain.
The 18-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to her body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
The 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his right foot and was transported to the same hospital in good condition.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.