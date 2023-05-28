Chicago Cubs make mistake on promotional giveaway

The Chicago Cubs handed out Hall of Famer Billy Williams bobbleheads Saturday night with the incorrect number, the team said.

Williams wore the number 26, but the bobbleheads had the number one on them.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 26: Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs forces out Matt McLain #9 of the Cincinnati Reds at second base in the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on May 26, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Cincinnati shutout Chicago 9-0. (Photo by Jamie Saba Expand

The team said new bobbleheads are being made to correct the error, however, they likely will not be available until next season.

The team said the 10,000 fans who received the bobbleheads Saturday will be contacted.