Chicago deputy police chief dies after medical emergency, officials say

The Brief William Betancourt, a deputy chief with the Chicago Police Department, died early Saturday after a medical emergency while off duty. He had served with the department for nearly 30 years.



William Betancourt, a deputy chief with the Chicago Police Department, died early Saturday morning after a medical emergency while off duty.

What we know:

CPD said in a statement:

"Deputy Chief Betancourt embodied what it meant to be a public servant and a great leader throughout his career at the Chicago Police Department. He will be deeply missed by his brothers and sisters at the Chicago Police Department. We ask the residents of Chicago to keep the Betancourt family in their prayers during this difficult time."

William Betancourt, a deputy chief with the Chicago Police Department, died early Saturday morning after a medical emergency while off duty. (Chicago Police Department)

Betancourt had served with the department for nearly 30 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.