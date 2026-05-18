Chicago dog daycare owner charged with animal torture, records show

A Chicago doggie daycare facility is closed, after the owner was arrested for alleged animal torture.

Bark Avenue Playcare advertises it has a loving staff and has been around for two decades.

What we know:

Bark Avenue Playcare in West Town is undergoing building repairs, according to the company website.

The bright orange notice from Chicago’s Building department bars anyone from entering due to an unsafe condition or code violation.

It has nothing to do with the owner’s mug shot being circulated on social media.

Daniel McElroy 52, of Dyer, Indiana, was arrested and charged with animal torture, according to the Chicago Police Department. He appeared for a detention hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

No other details were provided.

A dog owner who attended one of his training sessions inside the facility, did not want to be identified.

"So maybe his tactics needed to be more extreme," she said. "But he discussed using like shock collars and prong collars and things of that nature, and I just didn't see that as necessary. Definitely not for my dog, but for most dogs, in most cases."

She has two small dogs and said she was looking for general training but decided not to continue.

"The conditions weren't exactly the best," she said. "I wasn't really sure what to expect and kind of had like an open floor plan concept, but it seemed really dated."

Bark Avenue Playcare specializes in obedience training, daycare, boarding, and grooming. The website indicates they plan to re-open after this inconvenient closure.

The dog owner did not expect to see the business closed.

"I didn't know that it was closed until just now walking by," she said. "But I feel like it's not necessarily surprising it tracks. I'm just glad that I didn't pursue any type of services with my dog."

All signs on the building direct the public to the company website and social media channels.

Attempts to reach McElroy by phone and direct message, went unanswered.