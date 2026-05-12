Chicago drive-by shooting sends 17-year-old girl to hospital

The Brief A 17-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in Chicago’s Belmont Gardens neighborhood. The teen was shot in the wrist and taken to the hospital while detectives investigate.



A 17-year-old girl was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday in Chicago's Belmont Gardens neighborhood.

What we know:

The teen was walking outside around 4:45 a.m. when a black SUV pulled alongside her near the intersection of Wrightwood and Kilbourn avenues, according to police.

Three people inside the vehicle started shooting, and the girl was struck in the wrist. The suspects fled the scene while the victim was taken to Community First Medical Center in good condition.

There were no other reported injuries.

What we don't know:

No details have been given about the suspects.

Area Five detectives are investigating.