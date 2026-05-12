Suburban Chicago man arrested months after fatal I-57 crash

The Brief A Park Forest man is charged nearly 10 months after a fatal crash on I-57 in Matteson. Police say he fled the scene after sideswiping a person outside a stalled vehicle. A man died after being struck in a second collision moments later.



A Chicago-area man has been arrested nearly 10 months after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash that led to a death on Interstate 57 in the south suburbs.

Fatal I-57 crash, suburban Chicago man charged

The backstory:

According to Illinois State Police, 40-year-old Gregory Miles, of Park Forest, was taken into custody Monday and faces charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash and failure to report a fatal crash.

Gregory D. Miles | ISP

The charges stem from a July 27, 2025, multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-57 just north of Vollmer Road in Matteson around 4:06 a.m.

ISP said several people had gotten out of a stalled vehicle and were trying to restart it when one person was sideswiped by a passing car driven by Miles. His vehicle then also became disabled, and he ran from the scene.

Moments later, the injured person and another individual were hit by another car. Both were taken to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, where one of them died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the person who died as 25-year-old Riley Vercher of Park Forest.

What's next:

After an extensive investigation, ISP said Miles was identified as the driver of the first passing car and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He is being held in the Cook County Jail pending his first court appearance.