Chicago opens 'Emergency Assistance Center' to help crime victims after Back of the Yards mass shooting

In response to a mass shooting in Back of the Yards that left a nine-year-old girl dead, the city is now working to support those affected by recent crime.

The chaotic incident unfolded last weekend in the 2000 block of West 52nd Street.

An "Emergency Assistance Center" is now open at the Richard J. Daley Academy for today only.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling visited on Wednesday to speak with some of the people who are seeking support.

Any and all victims of crime are welcome to come out and take advantage of the resources on hand.

This location, however, was chosen following the tragic shooting on Saturday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood that left a young girl dead and 10 others injured.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related.

At 5024 South Wolcott, organizations on hand to assist community members include:

Metropolitan Family Services

Lutheran Social Services

Crime Stoppers.

The Emergency Assistance Center is open until 7 p.m. today.