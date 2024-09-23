Chicago secures over $305M in federal funding for major infrastructure projects

The Brief Federal lawmakers from Illinois announced over $305 million in transportation funding for Chicago. The CREATE Program will receive $209.9 million to improve rail safety and reduce delays, while $95.6 million will go towards upgrading the I-290/IL171 Interchange to alleviate congestion and flooding. Senators Durbin, Duckworth, and Rep. Quigley emphasized the economic and safety benefits of these infrastructure projects.



Federal lawmakers from Illinois announced Monday that more than $305 million in transportation funding will be allocated to key infrastructure projects in Chicago.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Mega Program, with $209.9 million designated for the Chicago Region Environmental and Transportation Efficiency (CREATE) Program and $95.6 million for improvements to the I-290/Illinois Route 171 (1st Avenue) Interchange.

The CREATE Program will use the funds to enhance rail safety, reduce delays, and improve mobility with the 75th Street Corridor Improvement Project.

The initiative includes reconfiguring track segments and signals, adding a third track to the Norfolk Southern line, and upgrading 14 bridges and viaducts in the area. The I-290/IL171 Interchange Project aims to relieve congestion and improve flood mitigation through the reconstruction of key sections of the roadway and the installation of new drainage systems.

"Investing in our transportation infrastructure is about more than just improving our roads, bridges and rail lines, it’s about growing our economy and making getting to work, school and throughout our communities faster, safer and more efficient," Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) said in a statement.

Sens. Dick Durbin and Duckworth, along with Rep. Mike Quigley, have been long-time advocates for these projects. Durbin emphasized the benefits of the funding for connecting Chicagoans and improving safety, while Quigley praised the CREATE Program’s efforts to enhance rail operations in the city.