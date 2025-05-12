Chicago shooting: Man, 40, shot, killed during fight on South Side, police say

The Brief A fight on Chicago's South Side led to the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man. The suspected gunman fled the scene before officers arrived. No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.



A fight turned deadly when a man was shot and killed on the city’s South Side on Sunday night.

The incident happened in the 7500 block of South Normal Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to a call of a person who had been shot.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was outside and involved in a verbal altercation with the known suspected gunman.

The victim was shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

The gunman fled the scene before police arrived.

Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting.

Police did not identify the victim.