Chicago files lawsuit against Monsanto for allegedly releasing dangerous contaminants into air, water and soil

The city of Chicago filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Monsanto Co. for allegedly releasing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) into the city's air, water and soil.

According to the lawsuit, Monsanto and its co-defendants released chemicals and misled the public, despite knowing that PCBs are dangerous and have been found to cause significant harm to humans and the environment.

"Monsanto knew for decades that its commercial PCB formulations were highly toxic and would inevitably produce precisely the contamination and human health risks that have occurred, perpetuating the environmental abuse and stark inequities so many of Chicago’s neighborhoods have long suffered from," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "This action reflects the City’s commitment to protecting our current and future residents, as well as our natural resources, from the harm caused by Monsanto, and creating a more sustainable environment for us all."

PCBs were widely used for a variety of industrial and household applications such as paint and varnishes, electrical equipment, caulk, insecticides, coolants and sealants.

PCBs were banned by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the late 1970s, however, the chemicals are still present in the environment. Humans can be exposed to PCBs by eating contaminated food, breathing contaminated air and drinking or swimming in contaminated water.

PCB exposure can also cause adverse health effects, including alterations to the liver, thyroid, immune and reproductive systems, and reduced birth weight. The synthetic chemical compounds have also been linked to cancer.

The complaint is seeking damages for the city's expenses associated with the cleanup and remediation of PCB contamination in the city and its waterways.