Chicago Fire Department paramedic tests positive for coronavirus

A Chicago Fire Department paramedic has contracted coronavirus and is now quarantined, city officials said Tuesday.

The case was disclosed by Dr. Allison Arwady, the city’s health commissioner, during a conference call with reporters that include Mayor Lori Lightfoot. It is the first confirmed case of a Chicago first-responder.

“There’s no indication that the member contracted the virus during a service call. The case is doing well in isolation at home,” Arwady said.