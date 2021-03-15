Chicago food scientist hopes to cure diabetes, high blood pressure in neediest communities

A Chicago food scientist is bridging the gap in the city’s food deserts.

She is hoping she can cure the diabetes and high blood pressure that so many Chicagoans suffer in Black and brown communities.

Stacey Minor was one of the first African American women to work for food company Monsanto. Now, she is taking her knowledge and using it in Chicago’s neediest communities.

"When you're eating it, it kind of takes you back to the old school dinner table when you’re having your Sunday dinner," Minor said.

Minor is the founder of Sweet Potato Patch, which is a meal delivery service operating on the South Side. She uses produce that major retailers will not take and turns it into gourmet heat and serves meals -- and produce bags.

Much of the food comes from minority farmers.

"I thought, that's a shame, we have food deserts, we can't get the healthy food and they can't sell it," Minor said.

The meals are delivered right to your door each week.

Rocky became a return customer after battling COVID-19.

"They were delicious, they were very good. I won't say better than my wife's cooking, I won't get myself in trouble," he said.

Minor is working with insurance companies who pay for the meals to be delivered to disadvantaged Chicagoans. She is also part of a study, providing the meals to pregnant women. Results show fewer miscarriages and healthier moms.

"Those foods are a combination of vegetables and fruits and meats that scientifically can help reverse damage to cells," Minor said.

The produce bags start at $25. The meals are $12.99 each. You can find them online at sweetpotatopatch.life.