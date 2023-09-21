Chicago Ford workers rally in support of UAW strike

A United Auto Workers (UAW) rally kicked off on Chicago's South Side at the Local 551 Chapter Thursday afternoon.

Speakers, including elected leaders and union members addressed the crowd.

UAW Local 551 President Chis Pena says the purpose of the rally is to show solidarity with their UAW brothers and sisters who are on strike in Michigan and Ohio.

Since no deals have been agreed on with the Big Three Automakers, another plant will go on strike Friday. The announcement will come from Detroit at 9 a.m.

Pena says if Chicago is called to go on strike, Local 551 and its 5,500 members will be ready.



"We haven’t had a raise in 8 to 10 years, and we’re trying to set the standard for the working class, not be behind. We really want pensions brought back, we want the cost of living rate that was given up during the recession era," Pena said.

Pena says it's a guessing game whether Chicago will be called upon, but he has a strong feeling it might be here.

