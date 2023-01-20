Chicago gets ready to celebrate Lunar New Year this weekend

Preparations are underway for the Lunar New Year at 88 Marketplace in Chinatown, where shoppers find groceries, decorations and things to bring in good luck.

It’s the Year of the Rabbit in the Lunar New Year calendar. The color red is everywhere: lanterns, candies and red envelopes filled with money are given to children and young single adults.

Families will gather to share dinners that include symbolic foods like fish, which represents abundance. Other foods such as dumplings and oranges represent money or prosperity.

Tradition also dictates that the house should be clean to welcome company. But according to superstition, do not clean on the actual new year, which is Sunday, or you will sweep away the good luck.

Even the name 88 Marketplace represents fortune. In Chinese culture, eights are lucky.

The relatively new store is Chicago's largest Chinese supermarket. It's located at 2105 S. Jefferson.