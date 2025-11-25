Chicago girl, 15, reported missing since Halloween

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Halloween.

Lesbi Carliana Tovar Tovar was last seen on Oct. 31 in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

She has brown eyes and black hair. No further details were provided.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Two SVU detectives at (312) 747-8274.