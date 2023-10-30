Chicago girl, 15, reported missing for weeks from NW Side

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing weeks ago from the Belmont Gardens neighborhood.

Solangie Meneses was last seen at her residence on Oct. 7 in the 4300 block of West Parker Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Meneses is 5-foot-1, 115 pounds with brown eyes and auburn hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.