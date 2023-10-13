Expand / Collapse search

Girl, 15, reported missing for almost a week from Chicago's NW Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Belmont Gardens
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week from Chicago's Northwest Side.

Solangie Meneses was last seen on Oct. 7 in her residence in the 4300 block of West Parker Avenue in Belmont Gardens, according to a CPD missing person alert.

She is 5-foot-1, 115 pounds with red/auburn hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.

Solangie Meneses | Chicago police