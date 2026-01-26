Chicago Heights man arrested a year after deadly I-57 crash involving stolen car: ISP

The Brief A Chicago Heights man was arrested nearly a year after a deadly crash on I-57. Investigators say he was driving a stolen vehicle when three passengers were thrown from the car during a collision. One person died, and the suspect, Demitreaun Ross, is facing multiple felonies, including reckless homicide.



A 20-year-old Chicago Heights man has been charged in connection with a deadly crash on Interstate 57 last year involving a stolen vehicle.

What we know:

Demitreaun Ross was taken into custody on Friday, Jan. 23, according to Illinois State Police.

Demitreaun Ross | ISP

Police said the arrest is tied to a crash that happened at around 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2025, on northbound I-57 near 167th Street.

The crash involved two vehicles, including one that had been reported stolen. Three passengers were ejected from the vehicle during the collision, and one of them died.

Investigators said Ross was identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle after a lengthy investigation. He is charged with two felony counts of reckless homicide, two felony counts of failure to report a crash resulting in death, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a motor vehicle.

What's next:

Police said Ross is being held while awaiting his first court hearing.