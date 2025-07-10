Driver killed in crash on Chicago's I-94, ISP says

The Brief A man died in a single-vehicle crash on I-94 near Cermak early Thursday. All lanes were closed for several hours during the investigation but have reopened. Illinois State Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.



A man was killed in a single-car crash early Thursday on I-94 in Chicago.

What we know:

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on northbound I-94 at the Chinatown Feeder near Cermak.

Troopers responded and found the driver dead at the scene. The Cook County coroner identified him as 34-year-old Alexander Smith, of Evanston.

All northbound and southbound lanes near Cermak were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the crash.

What's next:

ISP says the investigation is ongoing.