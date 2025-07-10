Driver killed in crash on Chicago's I-94, ISP says
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a single-car crash early Thursday on I-94 in Chicago.
What we know:
Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on northbound I-94 at the Chinatown Feeder near Cermak.
Troopers responded and found the driver dead at the scene. The Cook County coroner identified him as 34-year-old Alexander Smith, of Evanston.
All northbound and southbound lanes near Cermak were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what led to the crash.
What's next:
ISP says the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Illinois State Police.