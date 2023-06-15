Chicago Landmark damaged in Austin fire

One of the oldest homes in Chicago's Austin neighborhood was damaged in a fire early Thursday morning.

The 154-year-old Seth Warner House located at 631 N. Central Avenue caught fire around 3 a.m.

A firefighter was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Seth Warner House (Google Street View)

The home was recently designated Chicago Landmark. It is one of the few landmarks that predates the Chicago Fire of 1871.