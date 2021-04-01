Chicago launches CTA vaccination bus

Chicago public health officials launched a new mobile COVID-19 vaccination program Wednesday using a CTA bus to reach seniors in areas with low vaccination rates.

The "Protect Chicago" vaccination bus made its first stop at Atlas Senior Center, 1767 E. 79th St., and inoculated 98 residents, according to a statement from the city.

The pilot program was created by the Chicago Department of Public Health in partnership with the CTA in an effort to prioritize seniors in zip codes with low vaccination rates, the statement said.

Family members, neighbors, or friends of area seniors who live in an eligible zip code, are also able to get a shot if they help a senior register for their vaccination, the statement said.

The city is currently planning future events and locations for the vaccination bus.