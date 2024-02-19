Chicago Lawn shooting: 2 men wounded, 1 seriously

Two men were shot Monday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Around 11:40 a.m., police say the two male victims were outside in the 6200 block of S. Richmond Street when they heard shots and felt pain.

A 64-year-old man was struck in the right hip and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition, police said.

A 41-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.