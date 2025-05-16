Chicago man accused in armed robbery of mail carrier released ahead of trial: officials

The Brief Antwan Kelsor robbed a USPS mail carrier at gunpoint and stole a key to access mailboxes, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney. Kelsor and Maurice Deloach face multiple felony charges, including fraud involving over $500,000 in stolen checks. Both were arrested in June 2022; Kelsor is held without bond, and both return to court June 5.



A Chicago man accused of robbing a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier at gunpoint as part of a scheme to steal and sell checks in DuPage County was released until his next court date, according to the state's attorney.

The court denied the state's motion to detain 22-year-old Antwan Kelsor on Friday.

What we know:

Kelsor appeared in court Friday morning on multiple charges, including two counts of armed robbery, a Class X felony, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Pictured is Antwan Kelsor. (DuPage County State's Attorney)

Kelsor and his co-defendant, Maurice Deloach, 23, are accused of operating a financial crimes scheme involving the U.S. Postal Service. They are facing the following additional charges:

Four counts of identity theft (two Class 2 and two Class 3 felonies)

One count of financial institution fraud involving $100,000 to $500,000 (Class 1 felony)

Three counts of conspiracy to defraud a financial institution of $100,000 to $500,000 (Class 2 felonies)

One count of financial institution fraud involving $10,000 to $100,000 (Class 2 felony)

The backstory:

At 1:21 p.m. on May 9, 2022, Hinsdale police responded to an armed robbery at Hinsdale Avenue and Stough Street.

A mail carrier was emptying a USPS collection box when a man approached, held a handgun to his side and demanded the key used to unlock boxes in Hinsdale, Oak Brook, Burr Ridge and parts of Willowbrook, prosecutors said.

The carrier complied. The suspect then ran to a black Nissan, allegedly driven by Kelsor, and fled the scene, according to prosecutors.

In the following weeks, authorities reported mail thefts from collection boxes in Hinsdale and Oak Brook. Investigators later identified Kelsor and Deloach as suspects.

On June 12, 20022, Kelsor allegedly drove the same Nissan to several USPS collection boxes in Hinsdale and Oak Brook, where he and Deloach stole mail, according to the state’s attorney.

That night, around 10 p.m., officers located the Nissan at a gas station in Oakbrook Terrace and took both men into custody.

A search of the vehicle uncovered the stolen collection box key and checks taken from residents and businesses across more than a dozen communities, including Clarendon Hills, Westmont, Westchester, Western Springs, Barrington, Addison, Palos Hills, Oak Lawn, Chicago and Forest View.

Authorities said Kelsor and Deloach attempted to sell the stolen checks. The total value of the recovered checks was $508,714.88.

What they're saying:

"The arrest of the defendants in this case is a testament to the cooperation exhibited by both federal and local agencies and I sincerely thank the Hinsdale Police Department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for their outstanding efforts and commitment to seeking justice for the victims and for the mail carrier who was allegedly robbed at gunpoint," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

He continued, "Complex investigations like this aren't possible without interagency cooperation. These arrests represent our commitment to work with our law enforcement partners to maintain the integrity and trust in the U.S. Mail. We all rely on the USPS to deliver our mail from bills to personal correspondence. The arrest and charging of the defendants in this case is vital to maintaining the public’s trust that when you send a letter or pay a bill through the USPS, it will safely arrive at its intended destination. The USPS, along with the law enforcement community, remain committed to safeguarding the integrity of the U.S. Mail. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Ken Tatarelis and Sean Kinsella for their work in piecing together this complex case and securing charges against Mr. Kelsor and Mr. Deloach."

Hinsdale Police Chief Brian King also issued a statement.

"Postal employees deserve to be safe while working their routes. This crime occurred midday when a local Hinsdale based carrier working his route was accosted and robbed at gunpoint. The Hinsdale Police Department takes violent crimes that occur in the community very seriously. We are willing to expend whatever resources it takes to bring crimes of this nature to justice. We thank our law enforcement partners and the excellent cooperation we receive from the DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin’s office in bringing this case to prosecution."

What's next:

Deloach appeared in court on May 12 and was released. His next court date is scheduled for June 5. Kelsor is also due back in court on the same day.