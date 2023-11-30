Chicago man arrested for robbing 2 Cook County USPS letter carriers at gunpoint: police

A Chicago man was charged in connection to two armed robberies of USPS letter carriers in Cook County this week.

Devan Flax, 20, was arrested Tuesday following a joint investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Forest Park Police Department.

Police say Flax was identified as a suspect in the armed robbery of a letter carrier on the 900 block of Beloit Avenue on Nov. 25. He was also accused of robbing another letter carrier at gunpoint on Tuesday in the 1100 block of Beloit Avenue in Forest Park.

He was searched during the arrest and police found stolen U.S. Mail, stolen postal keys and a firearm that Flax attempted to discard immediately before he was arrested.

Flax has been charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of aggravated robbery, and three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.