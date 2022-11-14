Chicago man arrested in DeKalb for murder of another man: police

A Chicago man was arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing a 27-year-old man on the city's South Side.

According to police, the shooting occurred November 3, 2022, in the 8300 block of S. Cottage Grove Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood.

On Sunday, 29-year-old Keith Williams was taken into custody in the 2300 block of Sycamore Road in DeKalb, Illinois.

Keith Williams | Chicago Police Department

Williams has been charged with one count of first-degree murder. He's due in bond court on Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.