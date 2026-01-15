Chicago man arrested minutes after shooting woman in mouth

article

The Brief An 18-year-old man was charged after police say he shot a woman in the mouth Tuesday evening in South Shore. The suspect was arrested minutes later and faces an aggravated battery charge.



A man was charged with shooting a woman Tuesday evening in the South Shore neighborhood.

What we know:

Daniel May, 18, shot the 20-year-old in the mouth around 6:42 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Crandon Avenue, according to police. She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in an unknown condition.

Ten minutes later, May was arrested in the same block that the shooting took place. He was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

May, of the Gresham neighborhood, is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.