Chicago man arrested months after woman shot in South Shore: police

The Brief A Chicago man has been charged in a South Shore shooting that seriously wounded a woman last November. Police say the woman was shot near a sidewalk and hospitalized in serious condition. The suspect was arrested this week and faces multiple felony charges.



What we know:

Jeylon Rogers, 27, shot the 34-year-old woman near a sidewalk just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 23 in the 7800 block of South East End Avenue, according to police.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was listed in serious condition.

Rogers was arrested Tuesday one block north from where the shooting happened. He was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, felon possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.

Rogers, of the Gresham neighborhood, has been arrested four times in Chicago dating back to 2017. The last time he was arrested was in April 2025 on a domestic battery charge.

What's next:

He has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.