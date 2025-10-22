Chicago man arrested a month after Southwest Side stabbing, robbery
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested a month after police say he stabbed and robbed another man in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
What we know:
Anthony Vasquez-Guedez, 26, was taken into custody around 12:40 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of South Ashland Ave., according to Chicago police.
Anthony Vasquez-Guedez | Chicago police
Investigators identified him as the person who allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a 48-year-old man before stealing his personal property in the 4800 block of South Ashland Ave. on Sept. 20 around 10:50 a.m.
Police said Vasquez-Guedez was charged with one felony count each of armed robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated battery in a public place.
What's next:
Vasquez-Guedez was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.