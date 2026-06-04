Chicago man arrested 11 months after woman shot on West Side

The Brief A 30-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with a July 2025 shooting that injured a woman on the West Side. Police said the arrest came 11 months after the woman was struck by gunfire during a fight between two men. The suspect is due in court Thursday.



A Chicago man has been charged nearly a year after a woman was wounded during a shooting on the city's West Side, police said.

What we know:

Michael Cutler Jr., 30, was arrested Tuesday in the 4100 block of West Iowa Street by members of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Michael Cutler Jr., 30

Police said Cutler was identified as the person responsible for a shooting that occurred July 2, 2025, in the 4300 block of West Iowa Street in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a person shot at about 2:46 a.m. that day. A 31-year-old woman was nearby when an argument between two men turned physical.

One of the men pulled out a gun and fired shots before fleeing the area.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her right ankle. She transported herself to St. Mary Hospital in good condition, according to police.

Cutler was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the argument that sparked the violence was about and whether Cutler and the woman knew each other.

What's next:

Cutler is due in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.