Suburban Chicago police rescue 3 from possible drowning, sheriff says

The Brief Three people were rescued on Petite Lake in north suburban Lake County on Saturday. The swimmers were on a rental boat full of people on Saturday afternoon. AFter the boat operator flagged down police about missing swimmers, they were found and rescued.



Police in north suburban Lake County rescued three swimmers who went into the water while celebrating a bachelor party on Saturday afternoon on Petite Lake near Lake Villa.

What we know:

The incident happened a little before 3 p.m. when the Lake County Sheriff's Deputies were on patrol using personal watercraft, police said.

While on patrol, the operator of a rental boat carrying several people celebrating a bachelor party flagged down deputies and said he was an inexperienced boat operator. He was looking for three of his friends who were missing in the water.

Sheriff’s deputies began to search for the three individuals and found them about 100 yards away from the rental boat.

The swimmers were in distress and struggling to stay afloat, police said.

Deputies got to the swimmers and told them to grab onto one of the rescue bars on their watercraft. All three were rescued and returned to the rental boat.

What they're saying:

"We have worked hard over the years to build and strengthen our Marine Unit, and this is exactly why," said Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg in a statement. " Three young adults who had been drinking and were not wearing life jackets could have lost their lives. Because our Marine Unit was on the water and ready to respond, and thanks to our valued partnership with Nielsen Enterprises, which provides the personal watercraft our deputies use, they were rescued before tragedy struck."

The operator of the rental boat was not operating under the influence, but police said alcohol was a factor for the swimmers who were rescued.