Chicago man burglarized office at condo building in Arlington Heights: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of burglarizing the office of a condo building in Arlington Heights early Wednesday.

At about 7:06 a.m., a condominium building security agent called 911 to report an unauthorized person entering their locked lobby overnight in the 100 block of South Evergreen Street.

The security agent said the person entered without permission and rummaged through an office desk.

Responding officers met with security and a condominium board representative and learned that the unlawful entry was captured on an internal surveillance system around 4 a.m.

A male offender, wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white gym shoes was seen entering a resident-only restricted area.

The offender also had what appeared to be a brace on his right hand and was carrying a black backpack.

Surveillance images show the suspect entering the secure area pushing a bicycle and then sitting at the office desk. He removed items from various drawers, placing them in his backpack and pockets.

The suspect then left the area.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Just after 7:30 a.m., a 911 call alerted police to a suspicious person in the 200 block of East Golf Road.

The person was observed pulling on doors to closed businesses.

The suspect was described as wearing a black face mask, carrying a backpack and riding a bicycle, police said.

A second team of responding officers located the suspect, who was still in the shopping plaza. The suspect was detained and officers said he generally matched the physical and clothing descriptors shared about the condominium incident.

An officer who was at the Evergreen Street investigation drove to Golf Road and identified the suspect as the same person who was captured on video.

The suspect was then arrested and a search of his person allegedly led to the discovery of items reported missing from the Evergreen Street incident, police said.

The suspect allegedly admitted to taking those items from the condominium building.

The offender, now identified as 32-year-old Dartanyel Lanstron, was charged with one count of burglary.

He is being detained until his bond hearing on Thursday.