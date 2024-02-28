Chicago man charged after 2 men killed, 2 others wounded in Maywood shooting

article

A Chicago man was arrested this week in connection to a shooting that left two men dead in Maywood last month.

James Dixon, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, Maywood police officers responded to a call of multiple people shot in the 1500 block of St. Charles.

When officers arrived, they found Allonzo Mallett, 19, of Terre Haute, Indiana, and Tyrone Mallett, 28, of Chicago, with multiple gunshot wounds. The two were transported to an area hospital, where they later died.

Two other men were also shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Monday, Dixon was taken into custody and charged for his involvement in the shooting. He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday for a detention hearing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Maywood Police Investigations Sergeant Pezdek at (708) 368-4131 or the Maywood Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at (708) 450-1787.