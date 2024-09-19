Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Austin shooting

article

A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting earlier this month in the Austin neighborhood.

Gabriel Blakemore, 46, allegedly shot a 33-year-old man on Sept. 1 in the first block of North LeClaire Avenue, according to police.

Blakemore was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder. He was scheduled to attend a detention hearing Thursday.

No further information was provided.