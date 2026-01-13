Chicago man charged in deadly DUI crash that killed two in 2024, police say

The Brief A 19-year-old Chicago man was arrested in connection with a deadly DUI crash that killed two people in October 2024, police said. Erick Garcia-Ambriz faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated DUI causing death and reckless homicide. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.



A 19-year-old Chicago man accused of killing two people in a DUI crash in October 2024 is now in custody, according to authorities.

What we know:

Erick Garcia-Ambriz was arrested Tuesday in the 5000 block of South Kildare Avenue and charged with two felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence causing death and two felony counts of reckless homicide, Chicago police said.

Pictured is Erick Garcia-Ambriz, 19. (Chicago PD )

Authorities said Garcia-Ambriz was driving while intoxicated on Oct. 14, 2024, in the 3500 block of South Michigan Avenue when he crashed into another vehicle carrying a 41-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man.

Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they died from their injuries.

What's next:

Garcia-Ambriz is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Wednesday, Jan. 14.