Chicago man charged in hit-and-run outside Guaranteed Rate Field

A Chicago man has been charged with allegedly mowing down four people outside Guaranteed Rate Field and fleeing the scene Tuesday night.

After striking the victims, police say 20-year-old Condelarious Garcia continued driving to the Dan Ryan Expressway with one of the victims hanging through the sunroof of the car.

Garcia has been charged with four felony counts of failure to report an accident causing injury, four felony counts of aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm, and one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license. He also was cited for failing to reduce speed, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and expiration of registration.

He's due in bond court on Thursday.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said a male suspect in a silver sedan was driving eastbound in the 300 block of West 35th Street when he struck two women and two men who were crossing the street to head to the White Sox game.

One of the male victims was launched airborne by the impact of the crash and landed in the sunroof of the vehicle as the driver sped away, police said.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop near 47th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway and the male driver was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. Two men, 23 and 25, and a 20-year-old woman were passengers in the striking vehicle and were taken to nearby hospitals where they were listed in fair condition, police said.

Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Fred Melean said all four people in the vehicle were in custody at the hospitals.

The male victim who landed in the sunroof was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, per Illinois State Police and the Chicago Fire Department.

Chicago police said the pedestrians who were hit include a 51-year-old woman who was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition. A 25-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and a 24-year-old was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

In total, police said eight people were hospitalized, including the pedestrians and the four people in the vehicle.

Jim O’Malley, a season ticket-holder from Palos Heights, said he and his wife, Debra, were inside the park when they saw police converging near the expressway. They didn’t see the incident unfold but said the intersection at 35th and Shields is always chaotic for pedestrians and traffic.

Condelarious Garcia | CPD

Debra noticed it was an issue when arriving at the park before the game. When his wife "was crossing the street her reaction was that the crossing guards were doing a poor job," O’Malley said. "We’ve always talked about crossing here is always a bit of a challenge."

O’Malley said the White Sox should think about closing more streets around the ballpark to avoid traffic issues and increase safety, like the Cubs do at Wrigley Field.

"I’m not blaming them, but who knows, maybe they could have averted it by being more cautious," O’Malley said.

"They should not have car traffic on 35th," his wife added.

Hit-and-run outside Sox Park on Tuesday night | Provided

But the couple said incidents like these won’t stop them from coming to a ballgame.

"We’re from the neighborhood. We know," O’Malley said. "It’s not like we’re not going to come to the ballpark."

The White Sox released the following statement:

"Four fans were injured this evening in a hit-and-run incident outside Guaranteed Rate Field prior to the start of tonight’s Chicago White Sox game. The injured were treated at the scene and transported to local hospitals, while the Illinois State Police and Chicago Police apprehended the suspect blocks away.

Our hearts go out to the four fans who were injured this evening, their families and friends, as well as the fans who witnessed the incident on their way to a baseball game. The Chicago White Sox organization expresses its appreciation to the Chicago Police Department, the Chicago Fire Department, the Illinois State Police and others, including fans, who responded to the incident and provided immediate care for the victims."

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.