Vehicle strikes 4 people outside Sox Park, one victim clings to hood as driver flees

A wild scene unfolded outside Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday night when a vehicle struck four people and continued driving to the Dan Ryan Expressway with one of the victims clinging to the hood of the car, officials said.

Around 6:23 p.m., police say a male suspect in a silver sedan was driving eastbound on 35th Street when he struck a 51-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, and another man.

The driver then fled the scene with one of the male victims on the hood of the car, officials said.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on the Dan Ryan and the male driver was taken into custody, according to Illinois State Police. He was transported to a nearby hospital with a minor injury.

Charges are pending, Chicago police said.

The male victim who was clinging to the hood of the car was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, per ISP.

Hit-and-run outside Sox Park on Tuesday night | Provided

Chicago police say the 51-year-old female victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, the 25-year-old male victim was taken to Stroger in critical condition, and the 24-year-old male victim went to Stroger in fair condition.

In total, ISP says eight people were hospitalized.

The White Sox-Rangers game was set to begin at 7:10 p.m.

No further information was available.