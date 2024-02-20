Chicago man charged in attempted armed robbery in Uptown

A Chicago man was charged in connection with an attempted armed robbery Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood.

Jaylen Murphy, 28, allegedly tried to take money from a 48-year-old man at gunpoint around 6 a.m. in the 4500 block of North Sheridan Road.

Murphy was arrested roughly a half hour later in the same block. He was charged with attempted armed robbery with a firearm and violating the conceal l/carry act, police said.

Murphy has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.