Chicago man charged in Christmas Day SW Side robbery

A 21-year-old man was charged in connection to an armed robbery on Christmas Day in Marquette Park.

Police say Maximiliano Zarazua, of Chicago, was arrested on Thursday after he was identified as one of the offenders who robbed a 32-year-old on the evening of Dec. 25.

The offender forcefully stole property from the victim in the 6400 block of South Kedzie Avenue, according to police.

No additional information is available at this time.