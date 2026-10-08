Chicago man charged over year after shooting that killed 31-year-old

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The Brief Jaylen McDaniel, 22, faces murder and six firearm-related felony charges in connection with a 2025 Woodlawn shooting. A 31-year-old man was killed, while a 25-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were seriously injured. McDaniel was arrested Tuesday and is scheduled for a detention hearing Thursday.



A man has been charged with murder and several gun offenses in connection with a 2025 shooting in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood that killed a man and seriously injured two others.

Jaylen McDaniel, 22, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of first-degree murder, three felony counts of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm and three felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in the direction of a vehicle or school.

Police identified McDaniel as one of the offenders involved in the June 28, 2025 shooting in the 800 block of East 63rd Street.

Woodlawn deadly shooting

The backstory:

According to police, two armed suspects entered a business just before 4 p.m. and opened fire.

A 31-year-old man was struck multiple times in the body and later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital, where he was initially reported in good condition.

A third male victim suffered a graze wound and drove himself to the hospital. His condition was unknown.

A 6-year-old boy was also injured by glass fragments to the head and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital. He was initially reported in good condition.

What's next:

McDaniel was scheduled for a detention hearing Thursday.