Two men injured, one dead in shooting in Woodlawn: police

Two men were injured and one was killed in a deadly shooting in Woodlawn on Saturday.

What we know:

According to the police, three male victims, aged 25, 31, and unknown, were inside a commercial business in the 800 block of E. 63rd Street on Saturday around 3:56 p.m. Two armed offenders entered the business and started firing shots.

The 25-year-old man was struck in the leg and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital. He was initially reported in good condition.

The 31-year-old man was struck multiple times in the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he died.

The other male victim sustained a graze wound and transported himself to the University of Chicago Hospital. His condition is unknown.

What we don't know:

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating the incident.