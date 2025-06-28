Two men injured, one dead in shooting in Woodlawn: police
CHICAGO - Two men were injured and one was killed in a deadly shooting in Woodlawn on Saturday.
What we know:
According to the police, three male victims, aged 25, 31, and unknown, were inside a commercial business in the 800 block of E. 63rd Street on Saturday around 3:56 p.m. Two armed offenders entered the business and started firing shots.
The 25-year-old man was struck in the leg and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital. He was initially reported in good condition.
The 31-year-old man was struck multiple times in the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he died.
The other male victim sustained a graze wound and transported himself to the University of Chicago Hospital. His condition is unknown.
What we don't know:
No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.